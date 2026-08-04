WCC celebrates 50 Years of NAIDOC with community

By Melissa Blewitt

The Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation marked the 50th anniversary of NAIDOC Week with a community celebration on Thursday, 9 July 2026, bringing together culture, language, music and family activities.

The event showcased culture through a day of performances, workshops and interactive activities, providing opportunities for people of all ages to learn, connect and celebrate.

The day began with a Welcome by Uncle Dick Richards. Marion Packham acknowledged community members who have passed away, leading a minute’s silence before delivering the NAIDOC address.

Lawrence “Lollipop” Barlow spoke about the importance of respect, or Yindyamarra, before performing a selection of well-known songs and mentoring young people during a songwriting workshop.

Dinawan’s Connection, led by Ngalan Gilbert, conducted a smoking ceremony before performing traditional dances alongside the Gilari Bila Waga Dhaanys.

Singer-songwriter Anthony Riley entertained the crowd before working with local young people in songwriting and recording workshops.

Aunty Iris Reid presented Wiradjuri language and craft sessions focused on Miyagan (family), while renowned artist and weaver Bev Coe shared her artwork and led weaving workshops throughout the day.

Children enjoyed face painting by Maddy Staines, art activities coordinated by Jackie Coe and Heidi Ritchie, and a jumping castle, while a range of stallholders contributed to the community celebration.

Uncle Dick also showcased an artefacts display and demonstrated traditional boomerang throwing.

Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation chief executive Harold (Ally) Coe oversaw the event and thanked the many volunteers, board members, staff, stallholders and sponsors whose support helped make the day a success.

Special thanks were extended to TAFE staff and students, Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations, Chamens IGA + Liquor Condobolin, Condo Quality Meats and R N R Jumping Castle Hire for their assistance and contributions to the event.