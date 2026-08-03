A very generous donation

By Melissa Blewitt

Chamen’s IGA and Liquor Condobolin has given $1,000 donation to Condobolin Netball Association as part of their Community Chest program.

The money is raised in a number of ways but predominately through the purchase of products with an IGA Community Chest logo on the label or ticket.

When you purchase a product with the IGA Community Chest logo printed on the label a percentage is credited to that store’s IGA Community Chest account.

During IGA Community Chest catalogue promotion weeks all products in the catalogue bearing the special IGA Community Chest logo contribute to the ‘Chest’.

Chamen’s IGA and Liquor Condobolin has donated over $30,000 to local community organisations in recent years.

Condobolin Netball Association President Shardai Charters accepted the donation from Chamen’s IGA and Liquor Condobolin Fresh Food Manager Thomas Gilpin on Friday, 17 July.

“Condobolin Netball Association is extremely grateful for the generous donation from Chamen’s Supa IGA and their Community Chest Program,” she said.

Shardai added the funds would go towards some fantastic initiatives for the club, including brand-new team uniforms, sports accessories, and their highly anticipated end-of-year presentation.

“Supporting our local legends is what we are all about. Thank you to everyone who shops local with us – your support is what allows us to give back to the community groups that make Condobolin such a great place to live,” Chamen’s IGA and Liquor Condobolin owner Andrew Chamen explained.