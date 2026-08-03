CAHS honours local leaders during NAIDOC Week

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) celebrated the achievements of local Aboriginal leaders during its NAIDOC Community Event, recognising both emerging sporting talent and outstanding community service as part of this year’s NAIDOC Week theme, “50 Years Deadly”.

The event, held on Friday, 10 July celebrated four young Aboriginal men from Condobolin who are pursuing opportunities through National Rugby League (NRL) pathways programs, while also recognising the unwavering commitment of CAHS staff member Sharmaine Cain for her exceptional service to the community.

Kyron Croaker, Braith Sloane, Nate Vincent and Rowen Powell were honoured for earning places in NRL pathways programs with a range of professional clubs.

The recognition celebrates the strength these young men have shown in pursuing their dreams, the vision they have for their futures, and the legacy they are creating for the next generation of Aboriginal young people in Condobolin.

As part of the celebrations, CAHS officially launched the Condo Crew—a new recognition program established to celebrate local Aboriginal people who demonstrate excellence, leadership and commitment in their chosen fields while serving as positive role models for the community.

Kyron, Braith, Nate and Rowen became the inaugural members of the Condo Crew, each receiving a Certificate of Recognition, formal induction into the program and a $350 contribution from CAHS to assist with the costs of living away from home while undertaking their elite sporting commitments.

CAHS also presented a Community Service Recognition Award to Sharmaine Cain, acknowledging her tireless dedication to supporting Aboriginal people and families across Condobolin.

As Team Leader of the Social and Emotional Wellbeing (SEWB) Program, Sharmaine is recognised as a passionate advocate for her clients, consistently going above and beyond to support individuals, families and the broader community. Whether helping community members navigate difficult circumstances, connecting people with essential services, or simply taking the time to listen, Sharmaine exemplifies the values of compassion, cultural respect and community-first service.

CAHS Chair Kevin Read said the recognitions reflected the many ways Aboriginal people contribute to stronger, healthier communities.

“NAIDOC Week is about celebrating our people, our culture and the legacy we continue to build,” Mr Read said.

“Kyron, Braith, Nate and Rowen are showing what’s possible when young people back themselves and work hard towards their goals. We are proud that they are the inaugural members of the Condo Crew, setting the standard for what this recognition represents. They carry our community with pride wherever they go and will inspire many more young people to follow in their footsteps.”

“At the same time, people like Sharmaine remind us that leadership isn’t only found on the sporting field. Every day she demonstrates genuine care for our people, advocates for those who need support and continually goes above and beyond for our community. She is a true example of servant leadership, and we are incredibly proud to recognise her.”

CAHS Chief Executive Officer Megan Dixon said the launch of the Condo Crew reflects the organisation’s commitment to recognising and celebrating Aboriginal excellence in all its forms.

“Our role as an Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Service extends beyond providing healthcare. We are here to strengthen our community by supporting people to achieve their potential and by celebrating those who make a lasting difference,” Ms Dixon said.

“The Condo Crew has been created to acknowledge local people who are achieving great things while remaining connected to their community and culture. It is fitting that Kyron, Braith, Nate and Rowen are the first to receive this honour, and we look forward to welcoming many more inspiring people into the Condo Crew in the years ahead.”

“Whether it’s our young men pursuing elite sporting careers or a staff member like Sharmaine dedicating herself to improving the lives of others, each of these recipients demonstrates the strength, vision and legacy that this year’s NAIDOC theme calls on us to celebrate.”

As community members gathered to celebrate NAIDOC Week, the presentations served as a reminder that strong communities are built not only by those who achieve success on a national stage, but also by those who quietly dedicate themselves each day to supporting others.

Together, these recognitions celebrated the many faces of leadership and reinforced that the future of Condobolin is being shaped by people who honour culture, inspire others and leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.

Media Release (Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service)).