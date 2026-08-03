Local author returns for talk

Condobolin-born author Jacqui Greig returned to her hometown on Friday, July 17, to speak about her writing career during an author talk at the Lachlan Shire Library.

The daughter of Cary and Lorraine L’Estrange, Jacqui grew up in Condobolin before beginning her professional career in journalism. She has spent the past decade working in marketing while continuing to pursue her passion for storytelling.

Jacqui has now published seven novels and four novellas across the romance and fantasy genres, writing under different pen names to distinguish her varied styles of fiction.

Her latest novel, Witch Awakening, was published under the name Jacqueline L’Estrange. Jacqui describes the book as a witchy feminist fantasy that combines elements of the film Practical Magic with the dystopian themes of the television series The Handmaid’s Tale.

The story was inspired by the persecution of women throughout history, as well as the discrimination and restrictions women continue to face in parts of the world today.

Witch Awakening follows a teenage girl living in a society where women accused of witchcraft are closely controlled and punished. Blending magic, friendship, romance and political resistance, the novel explores themes of female empowerment, bodily autonomy and the courage required to challenge an unjust system.

The book marks a significant departure from Jacqui’s earlier fiction, which was published under the pen name Jacqueline Hayley.

Those novels are spicy post-apocalyptic romances featuring dangerous worlds, strong heroines and love stories shaped by survival. Her Jacqueline Hayley titles have appeared on Amazon bestseller lists and have attracted readers from around the world.

Contributed.