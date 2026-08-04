Celebrating Aunty Anna’s birthday
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS), together with family, friends and members of the community, celebrated the birthday of Aunty Anna Dargin on Tuesday, 21 July.
The gathering recognised Aunty Anna’s life and her enduring contribution to the community, with many acknowledging her as an inspiration through her strength, wisdom and deep connection to family and culture.
CAHS said Aunty Anna is a testament to the benefits of good health and wellbeing, having lived a long and healthy life while continuing to play an important role in the community.
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