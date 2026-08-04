School Safety Education campaign begins

By Melissa Blewitt

A new road safety campaign is being rolled out across the Lachlan, Parkes, and Forbes Shires in Term Three to improve child safety around schools by educating parents and caregivers about the correct use of school drop-off and pick-up zones.

The initiative will aim to improve compliance with parking rules, ease traffic congestion and create safer environments for children travelling to and from school.

The Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said parking rules around schools protect sight distances, provide safe drop off opportunities and minimise confusion where children are crossing roads.

“The campaign will include a number of strategies such as corflute pole wraps, social media posts, school newsletter inserts and local media coverage,” she explained.

“Drivers will notice the installation of the corflute pole wraps at each ‘No Parking’ (drop off/pick up) zone. They are brightly coloured, located at eye level when you are in a vehicle and remind you of the rules that apply.

“A ‘No Parking’ sign means that you can only stop on a length of road or in an area to which the ‘No Parking’ sign applies to drop off or pick up passengers. You can’t stay in the zone longer than two minutes and the driver has to be within three metres of the vehicle at all times. The sign will tell you what times the zone is operational.

“If motorists use the ‘No Parking’ zones correctly it will improve traffic flow, relieve congestion and create a safer environment.”

Motorists who fail to comply with “No Parking” restrictions in a school zone face a $235 fine and two demerit points, effective from 25 July, 2025.

Ms Suitor also reminded drivers that “No Stopping” zones carry stricter requirements.

“A ‘No Stopping’ sign means that the driver of a vehicle must not stop at any time on a length of road or in an area to which the ‘No Stopping’ sign applies – not for a minute, not for a second, not at all,” she stated.

“‘No Stopping’ signs are installed in areas where clear sight is required for safety reasons, such as on the approach or departure to crossings or at intersections.

“Line of sight around schools is critical to both motorists and pedestrians alike. When vehicles obstruct that line of sight, tragedies can occur, particularly with small children who are so difficult to see,” Ms Suitor said.

The penalty for stopping in a “No Stopping” zone within a school zone is $423 and two demerit points.

Ms Suitor urged motorists to obey parking signs to help keep children safe as they travel to and from school.

“So, help keep our local kids safe and abide by the parking signs,” she advised.