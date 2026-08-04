Having fun at LCS

Lachlan Children’s Services had a cosy day of fun, when they wore their favourite pyjamas during Vacation Care on Friday, 17 July. They also visited the Library and enjoyed lunch at Happy Daze Coffee Lounge. A movie afternoon completed the day’s activities. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 30/07/2026By

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Having fun at LCS

04/08/2026|

Lachlan Children’s Services had a cosy day of fun, when [...]

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