Women in League Round celebrated by JRL

Condobolin Junior Rugby League

ROUND 11 WRAP UP – WOMEN IN LEAGUE ROUND

What a day to remember! The Condobolin Rams JRL proudly hosted Parkes White for our Women in League Round, and what a fantastic celebration it was.

From the opening whistle to the final siren, the fields were full of exciting footy, outstanding sportsmanship and plenty of smiles. It was a wonderful day recognising and celebrating the incredible women who help make our game so special.One of the highlights of the day was seeing both clubs invite a significant woman in each player’s life to walk onto the field with them before their game. It was a simple but meaningful moment that was clearly treasured by everyone involved.

A huge thank you goes to:

Our amazing women—players, coaches, managers, trainers, referees, volunteers, mums, grandmothers, sisters, aunties and supporters—thank you for everything you do for our club and our kids.

Our incredible volunteers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the day such a success.

Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League for travelling to Condobolin and helping make our Women in League Round so memorable.

Our wonderful community for coming along, supporting our players and creating such a fantastic atmosphere. Congratulations to all of our raffle winners! There were so many winners that I accidentally left the list at the clubhouse, but thank you to everyone who purchased tickets and to our generous sponsors for donating such fantastic prizes.

100 Club Winners – Janene Richards (first), Henry Hocking (second) and Emily Murphy (third).

Our Rams Family Member Draw wasn’t present and will jackpot to $400 at our next home game on 1 August, where we’ll also be celebrating our NAIDOC Round. Round 12 sees the Rams back on the road as we head to the lovely Grenfell Junior Rugby League for another great day of junior footy. Safe travels to all our teams and families—we’ll see you there!

Go the Rams!

Source: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.