Wanted On Warrant – Caleb Powell
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.
Caleb Powell, 22 years old, is wanted on a warrant. He is wanted in relation to Serious Domestic Violence offences. Caleb Powell is described as being of Aboriginal appearance with a thin build, 170 to 175 centimetres tall, brown eyes, brown hair and unshaven. He is known to frequent the Condobolin, Parkes and Queanbeyan areas. Police are urging anyone with information in relation to the person’s whereabouts to call their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/. Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages. Anyone who sees or knows of the whereabouts of
Caleb Powell should not approach him and contact police. Information sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook Page.
