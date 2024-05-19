Changing sport times
In Term one, sport at Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School kicked off with great success. This term, sport times have now changed to Friday afternoons. The school has winter sport uniforms available anytime during school hours with the beautiful office ladies.
Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
