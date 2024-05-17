Brian hands over drummer duties

It’s official: Condobolin RSL Pipe Band member Brian Colless has handed over Senior Drummer duties to Dave Rees. Mr Colless joined the band in 1957 and will still play an important role within the group. “He has taught numerous drummers over this time and is a valued band member,” a post on the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin RSL Pipe Band Facebook Page.