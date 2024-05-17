Brian hands over drummer duties
It’s official: Condobolin RSL Pipe Band member Brian Colless has handed over Senior Drummer duties to Dave Rees. Mr Colless joined the band in 1957 and will still play an important role within the group. “He has taught numerous drummers over this time and is a valued band member,” a post on the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin RSL Pipe Band Facebook Page.
Latest News
Year 10 visit the Children’s Centre
On Thursday 2nd May, Trundle Central School year 10 students [...]
Round One kicks off for Condobolin JRL
Condobolin Junior Rugby League played their first round of the [...]
Welcoming Macayla and Elwina
On Friday 3rd May, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School [...]
Brian hands over drummer duties
It’s official: Condobolin RSL Pipe Band member Brian Colless has [...]
Successful Super Sports Day
Local youth were able to enjoy a Super Sports Day [...]
Michael honoured for his service
Returned Serviceman Michael Wighton (2794392 Recruit and later Sapper) was [...]