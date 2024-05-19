Competing in the Western Region Cross Country
On Thursday 2nd May, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School students participated in the Western Region Cross Country. The runners made great efforts and were determined to make their school proud. The students and staff were joined by the students parents to support their children. Source and Image Credit: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
