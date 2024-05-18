Carp Competition success in Condobolin

On Friday, 19 April and Saturday, 20 April, Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc (LWRS) held the Condobolin Carp Catching Competition.

Proudly funded by the New South Wales’ Government, the event provided community members the opportunity to reconnect on the riverbanks, and a much-needed chance to spend time with family and friends.

Further, the event enabled locals to play an important role in our ongoing commitment to the environment, and more specifically, to regenerating the Lachlan River.

There were three sections for teams to compete in: Heaviest Carp of the Weekend, Most Carp Caught by Weight, and Most Carp caught by Number. There were also Runners Up in all categories and lucky registration prizes. A presentation day was held at the conclusion of the Competition on Saturday, 20 April, where many local young people reeled in a prize and enjoyed a sausage sizzle.

All anglers abided by NSW Fisheries rules and regulations during the Carp Competition.

Charlie Dargin and Ray Johnston caught the Heaviest Individual Fish, with a 7.1 kilogram specimen. They won an Engel Fridge/Freezer for their efforts plus stubby holders.

Runners Up in the Heaviest Individual Fish category were Harrison and Cameron Fleming, with a decent sized 5.5 kilogram Carp. They won a back pack, Engel dry box and two water bottles.

The Renegades (Shannon Ritchie, Oscar and Ava Charters) caught an impressive 159.6 kilograms of carp, to secure the top spot in Most Caught By Weight section. The team won a small Engel and a side bag.

The Calton Crew (Troy, Jade, Asher and Harlee) were Runners Up in the Most Caught By Weight category. They reeled in 120.7 kilograms of carp. They won stubby holders, and Engel dry box and a water bottle.

The Kings caught 177 carp for the competition, making them the winners of the Most Caught by Number section. They won a Yeti Tundra.

Runners Up in this category were the GOAT’s who took 120 fish out of the waterways. They won scalers for their efforts.

The Lucky Entrant prizes went to McMasters (Yeti Soft Cooler), Brooks and Sharp (Red Yeti), Arthur and Mel (stubby holders and a Great Northern Boat Bag Gear Set), Brennan Girls (girls packs, boogie boards and Great Northern Boat Bag Gear Set ), Quarn and Miles Colliss (two side bags), Thorntons (back pack), Russell Coight (water bottle and Great Northern Boat Bag Gear Set), Jenson and Thomas (water bottle and Great Northern Boat Bag Gear Set), Krista Kirby (water bottle and stubby holder).