Cross Country Results
Congratulations to all Tullamore Central School students who participated in the school Cross Country event.
“It was inspiring to witness your determination and enjoyment as you gave it your all on a very challenging and muddy course. Students will now represent Tullamore Central School at the G/N Cross Country at Tottenham on Friday 31st May.” read a report in the schools newsletter.
A special mention to the following students crowned age champions for 2024:
Kindergarten
Girls- Aviarna Ferguson
Boys- Wynnie Brown
7 years
Girls- Briella Stevenson
Boys- Edward Wayne-Brown
8 year
Girls- Claire Quade
Boys- Freddie McMahon
9 year
Girls- Maddie Male
Boys- Charles Mortimer
10 year
Girls- Isabel Barwick
Boys-Archie McMahon
11 year
Girls- Annabelle Mortimer
Boys-Brody Stevenson
12 year
Girls- Ruby Masters
Boys- Levi McMahon
13 year
Boys- Daniel Martin
14 year
Girls- Siara Horsburgh
Boys- Declan Rose
15 year
Girls- Imogen Williams
Boys- Clyde Carey
16 year
Girls- Sienna Danaher
Boys- Riley Horsburgh
Cross Country winning house 2024- Lachlan
Source: Tullamore Central School Newsletter.
Latest News
Changing sport times
In Term one, sport at Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier [...]
Cross Country Results
Congratulations to all Tullamore Central School students who participated in [...]
Competing in the Western Region Cross Country
On Thursday 2nd May, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School [...]
Carp Competition success in Condobolin
On Friday, 19 April and Saturday, 20 April, Lachlan and [...]
Year 10 visit the Children’s Centre
On Thursday 2nd May, Trundle Central School year 10 students [...]
Round One kicks off for Condobolin JRL
Condobolin Junior Rugby League played their first round of the [...]