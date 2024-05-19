Cross Country Results

Congratulations to all Tullamore Central School students who participated in the school Cross Country event.

“It was inspiring to witness your determination and enjoyment as you gave it your all on a very challenging and muddy course. Students will now represent Tullamore Central School at the G/N Cross Country at Tottenham on Friday 31st May.” read a report in the schools newsletter.

A special mention to the following students crowned age champions for 2024:

Kindergarten

Girls- Aviarna Ferguson

Boys- Wynnie Brown

7 years

Girls- Briella Stevenson

Boys- Edward Wayne-Brown

8 year

Girls- Claire Quade

Boys- Freddie McMahon

9 year

Girls- Maddie Male

Boys- Charles Mortimer

10 year

Girls- Isabel Barwick

Boys-Archie McMahon

11 year

Girls- Annabelle Mortimer

Boys-Brody Stevenson

12 year

Girls- Ruby Masters

Boys- Levi McMahon

13 year

Boys- Daniel Martin

14 year

Girls- Siara Horsburgh

Boys- Declan Rose

15 year

Girls- Imogen Williams

Boys- Clyde Carey

16 year

Girls- Sienna Danaher

Boys- Riley Horsburgh

Cross Country winning house 2024- Lachlan

Source: Tullamore Central School Newsletter.