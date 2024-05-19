Cross Country Results

Congratulations to all Tullamore Central School students who participated in the school Cross Country event.
“It was inspiring to witness your determination and enjoyment as you gave it your all on a very challenging and muddy course. Students will now represent Tullamore Central School at the G/N Cross Country at Tottenham on Friday 31st May.” read a report in the schools newsletter.
A special mention to the following students crowned age champions for 2024:
Kindergarten
Girls- Aviarna Ferguson
Boys- Wynnie Brown
7 years
Girls- Briella Stevenson
Boys- Edward Wayne-Brown
8 year
Girls- Claire Quade
Boys- Freddie McMahon
9 year
Girls- Maddie Male
Boys- Charles Mortimer
10 year
Girls- Isabel Barwick
Boys-Archie McMahon
11 year
Girls- Annabelle Mortimer
Boys-Brody Stevenson
12 year
Girls- Ruby Masters
Boys- Levi McMahon
13 year
Boys- Daniel Martin
14 year
Girls- Siara Horsburgh
Boys- Declan Rose
15 year
Girls- Imogen Williams
Boys- Clyde Carey
16 year
Girls- Sienna Danaher
Boys- Riley Horsburgh
Cross Country winning house 2024- Lachlan
Source: Tullamore Central School Newsletter.

Last Updated: 16/05/2024By

Latest News

Cross Country Results

19/05/2024|

Congratulations to all Tullamore Central School students who participated in [...]

We recommend