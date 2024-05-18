Round One kicks off for Condobolin JRL
Condobolin Junior Rugby League played their first round of the 2024 season on Saturday, 4 May. The cold and wet weather did not deter players or their supporters. The blue and yellow was worn with pride, with all players showing skills and sportsmanship against West Wyalong. Round Two was held in Grenfell on Saturday, 11 May. Image Credits: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
