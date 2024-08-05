Visiting Mt Bolo Chapel

Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School teachers travelled to Mt Bolo Chapel on Monday 22nd July. They joined with staff from West Wyalong and Grenfell for their annual Spirituality Day. The days theme of walking together on the journey of Reconciliation was focussed on Human Dignity. “Lee and Lachie led us through several activities with additional insights from Fr Dominic. It was a fantastic day. Big shout out to Mrs Golding for all the organising!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.