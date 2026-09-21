Veteran, Vintage and Restoration Club’s classic display a show success

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Veteran, Vintage and Restoration Club’s display proved a major success at the 130th Condobolin Show, attracting entries from across a range of motoring and machinery categories.

The club’s display celebrated the history and preservation of vintage and classic vehicles, with competitors recognised for their outstanding examples of motorcycles, cars, tractors, trucks and stationary engines.

Michael Smith took out both Best Classic Motorcycle and Champion Motorcycle with his Honda, while John Morgan claimed Best Vintage Motorcycle with his Hudson.

In the car categories, Bernie Leason was awarded Best Vintage Car, while Denis Brady took Best Classic Car with his Chevrolet.

The coveted Champion Car title went to Cary L’Estrange for his Jaguar.

Machinery enthusiasts were also well represented, with Geoff Buckland taking Champion Tractor with his grey and gold Ferguson.

Bernie Leason was awarded Champion Truck.

Andrew Vane-Tempest claimed Champion Stationary Engine with his Crossley Bros engine.

The award for Most Entries went to John Hassan.

The strong showing by the Condobolin Veteran, Vintage and Restoration Club highlighted the continued interest in preserving the region’s motoring and machinery heritage and provided one of the popular displays at this year’s show.