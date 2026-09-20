Under 14’s claim first premiership

By Melissa Blewitt

History was made on Saturday, 5 September, when the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under 14’s girls (tackle) team secured their first-ever premiership with a memorable 20 to 8 victory over Parkes.

The girls entered the grand final, which was played at Canowindra, having finished third on the ladder and endured a challenging season in which wins had been hard to come by.

But when it mattered most, the young side produced a determined performance, proving that finals football can bring a different level of intensity and belief.

Despite being outnumbered on the field, the girls were never short of heart, matching Parkes with a committed display that saw teammates stand up for each other throughout the contest.

The victory secured a historic first Under 14s girls tackle grand final triumph and capped off a season of perseverance.

Adding to the celebrations, Avah Kirby was named Player of the Grand Final for her outstanding performance.

The result marks a significant milestone for the club and a memorable achievement for a group of girls who refused to give up when the odds were against them.