Under 14’s claim first premiership
By Melissa Blewitt
History was made on Saturday, 5 September, when the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under 14’s girls (tackle) team secured their first-ever premiership with a memorable 20 to 8 victory over Parkes.
The girls entered the grand final, which was played at Canowindra, having finished third on the ladder and endured a challenging season in which wins had been hard to come by.
But when it mattered most, the young side produced a determined performance, proving that finals football can bring a different level of intensity and belief.
Despite being outnumbered on the field, the girls were never short of heart, matching Parkes with a committed display that saw teammates stand up for each other throughout the contest.
The victory secured a historic first Under 14s girls tackle grand final triumph and capped off a season of perseverance.
Adding to the celebrations, Avah Kirby was named Player of the Grand Final for her outstanding performance.
The result marks a significant milestone for the club and a memorable achievement for a group of girls who refused to give up when the odds were against them.
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