Class of 2026 puts its own stamp on Year 12 jersey

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School’s Year 12 students are marking their final year of secondary school in distinctive style, with their 2026 senior jerseys featuring a design created by fellow student Aaliyah Kirby.

The custom jerseys provide the graduating class with a unique symbol of their final year together and a keepsake to remember their time at Condobolin High School (CHS).

For Aaliyah, being given the opportunity to design the jersey provided a chance to combine creativity with school spirit.

The finished jerseys are expected to become a treasured reminder of the Class of 2026 and the friendships and experiences shared throughout their final year.