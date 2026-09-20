Albanese addresses regional council leaders on financial pressures

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM and Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Ian Greenham joined more than 150 rural, remote and regional council leaders at a Country Mayors Association of NSW (CMA) dinner in Sydney, where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the financial pressures facing local government.

Mr Albanese was the keynote speaker at the event on 27 August, acknowledging the financial constraints facing councils and outlining the Federal Government’s commitment to progressing a proposed Federation Compact between the Commonwealth, states and territories and local government.

CMA Chairman Mayor Rick Firman OAM said financial sustainability remained the association’s top priority and called for urgent support for councils.

“The Prime Minister also indicated the Federation Compact was being teased out with State and Territory Local Government Associations,” Mayor Firman said.

“We need to continue to remind our Prime Minister, the Government as well as Opposition and Cross Benches that financial sustainability of Local Government is the number one issue for us, and we need their urgent help.”

Mr Albanese also spoke about infrastructure funding announced in the Federal Budget and told agricultural communities reliant on seasonal workers that the Government would monitor the working holiday visa program to ensure it met employer demand.

Mayor Firman said some attendees were disappointed the Prime Minister did not address the controversial issue of water buybacks.

NSW Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig, Shadow Local Government Minister Tim James and Local Government NSW President Mayor Darcy Byrne also addressed the gathering.