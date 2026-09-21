Gunn siblings strike gold with Dolly-inspired scarecrow

By Melissa Blewitt

Max, Fred, Kip and Ava Gunn proved that a little creativity and a touch of country music can go a long way, taking out first place and grand champion in the inaugural scarecrow competition at the 130th Condobolin Show.

The siblings were the masterminds behind the Dolly Parton-inspired entry, one of dozens of scarecrows entered in the competition’s first year.

Two entries paid tribute to the legendary country music star, with the Gunn family’s scarecrow earning the judges’ top honours.

The Dolly theme was not originally part of the Gunns’ plans, but following the death of the much-loved music icon, a quick costume change saw their creation transformed into Dolly for her debut at the show.

The result was a winning tribute to a performer whose music has resonated across generations.

While the Gunn siblings did not grow up during Dolly Parton’s rise to fame, her music has clearly made its mark, with Fred and Max naming her 1974 hit Jolene as their personal favourite.

The winning scarecrow added a fun and memorable touch to the first Condobolin Show scarecrow competition, while also celebrating the enduring appeal of one of country music’s most recognisable stars.