Proud Grand Finalists
By Melissa Blewitt
The Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under 14’s boys team have finished runners-up in the 2026 grand final after a determined season that saw them battle their way into the premiership decider.
Played at Canowindra on Saturday, 5 September, the grand final brought together a young side that had finished third on the ladder and fought through all four finals matches to earn its place in the big game.
Their task was always going to be difficult, with Forbes entering the decider unbeaten for the season.
Despite the challenge, the Under 14’s showed plenty of fight and commitment, playing for each other and refusing to give up throughout the contest.
Forbes ultimately proved too strong, securing the premiership with a 42 to 14 victory, but the result did little to diminish what had been an impressive finals campaign from the Under 14’s.
There was also individual recognition for Izayah Kirby-Calliss, who was named runner-up in the Lachlan District Under 14’s Best and Fairest awards for 2026.
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