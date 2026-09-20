Burrawang Dorpers shine at 150th EKKA

By Melissa Blewitt

Burrawang’s annual pilgrimage to Brisbane for the EKKA has once again delivered an outstanding result, with Dorpers and White Dorpers taking centre stage at the show’s 150th celebration.

The feature breed proved a standout across the competition, with strong representation and an impressive haul of results in the Interbreed, Champions of Champions and Carcass competitions.

Among the highlights for Burrawang were Reserve Champion Dorper Ram, Champion Dorper Ewe and Champion Dorper Breeders Group, while the White Dorpers continued their remarkable run with Champion and Reserve Champion White Dorper Ram, Reserve Champion White Dorper Ewe, and Champion and Reserve Champion White Dorper Breeders Group.

The ultimate accolade came in the form of the Supreme Breeders Group of the Show, awarded to the White Dorpers – a fitting recognition of the breed’s quality and consistency at such a significant milestone for the EKKA.

Away from the show ring, the AAM LAAM stand provided a powerful showcase for the end product, serving up an impressive 7,400 lamb cutlets and 4,000 lamb sausages throughout the event.

The initiative put quality Dorper lamb firmly in front of the Brisbane public, highlighting the journey from paddock to plate and showcasing the eating quality of the breed to thousands of city visitors.

Burrawang extends its thanks to the DSSA, Eisintrager Dorpers and the Queensland Region for their sponsorship and support of the feature event.

After a successful EKKA, the focus now turns to the next big event on the Burrawang calendar – the Spring Ram Sale.

The Burrawang Spring Ram Sale will be held on Thursday, 8 October, commencing at 1pm.