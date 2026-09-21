Simiana crowned South West Fuels Best and Fairest

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Rams rugby union player George Simiana has capped off an outstanding season by being crowned the travla beer Player of the Year for the South West Fuels competition.

Simiana polled 12 votes to claim the Best and Fairest award, finishing three votes clear of West Wyalong Weevils and Redbacks player Sterling Ross and Temora Rugby Union Club’s Charles Hogan, who both finished on nine votes.

It was a fitting reward for Simiana, who played a key role in helping the Rams make a significant improvement this season, progressing from seventh place last year to a spot in this year’s minor semi-final.

Simiana was a consistent presence among the competition’s leading players, rarely finding himself outside the points during the season, with both his Club or the Central West Rugby Union Referees Association.

His Best and Fairest triumph caps what has been an exceptional campaign and represents another highlight in a season of strong individual and team performances.

Boorowa Rugby Club veteran George Chudleigh was named Player of the Final, while Young Yabbies Rugby Union Football Club’s Ben Jones claimed the Highest Point-Scorer award after finishing the season with 93 points.