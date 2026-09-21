Simiana crowned South West Fuels Best and Fairest
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin Rams rugby union player George Simiana has capped off an outstanding season by being crowned the travla beer Player of the Year for the South West Fuels competition.
Simiana polled 12 votes to claim the Best and Fairest award, finishing three votes clear of West Wyalong Weevils and Redbacks player Sterling Ross and Temora Rugby Union Club’s Charles Hogan, who both finished on nine votes.
It was a fitting reward for Simiana, who played a key role in helping the Rams make a significant improvement this season, progressing from seventh place last year to a spot in this year’s minor semi-final.
Simiana was a consistent presence among the competition’s leading players, rarely finding himself outside the points during the season, with both his Club or the Central West Rugby Union Referees Association.
His Best and Fairest triumph caps what has been an exceptional campaign and represents another highlight in a season of strong individual and team performances.
Boorowa Rugby Club veteran George Chudleigh was named Player of the Final, while Young Yabbies Rugby Union Football Club’s Ben Jones claimed the Highest Point-Scorer award after finishing the season with 93 points.
Latest News
Simiana crowned South West Fuels Best and Fairest
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Rams rugby union player George Simiana [...]
Proud Grand Finalists
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under 14’s [...]
Gunn siblings strike gold with Dolly-inspired scarecrow
By Melissa Blewitt Max, Fred, Kip and Ava Gunn proved [...]
Veteran, Vintage and Restoration Club’s classic display a show success
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Veteran, Vintage and Restoration Club’s [...]
Under 14’s claim first premiership
By Melissa Blewitt History was made on Saturday, 5 September, [...]
Class of 2026 puts its own stamp on Year 12 jersey
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School’s Year 12 students are [...]