Very successful Grazing Group held

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin and Districts Landcare held a very successful Grazing Group on Wednesday, 10 June.

Held at Galari Farm (Lake Cowal), the day had a focus on transitioning to low cost, low input farming with guest speaker Scott Hickman sharing his ideas.

Topics covered included grazing management, grass budgets, stock density, matching stocking rate to carrying capacity, matching animal type to available feed, healthy soil principles (water, mineral and nutrient cycle – the role of soil biology and livestock) and infrastructure (water and fencing).

Nearly 14 years ago Scott got involved with the Mid-Lachlan Landcare group, running the program ‘Growing the Grazing Revolution’ and it’s transformed his outlook on farming.

He is driven by a passion to leave the landscape in better condition than when he first took over the family farm. Scott and his family focus on building resilience in both the landscape and his animals by focusing on ecology and diversity both above and below the ground.

According to Condobolin and Districts Landcare, the event was a great opportunity to find out how to start the transition to low input agriculture from locals who have already achieved it; and hear how they transformed their businesses, lifestyles and environment.

“We had a fantastic Grazing Day at Galari Farm, Lake Cowal yesterday with guest speaker Scotty Hickman,” a post on the Condobolin and Districts Landcare Facebook Page read.

“With 21 people in attendance, we were fortunate that the weather held off long enough to enjoy an excellent theory session indoors before heading out into the paddock for some practical, hands on learning.

“Scotty shared a number of valuable insights and key take home messages that reinforced the fundamentals of successful grazing management. Some of the highlights included:

Ground cover is king, maintaining adequate ground cover is critical for soil health, moisture retention, erosion prevention, long-term pasture productivity and quicker recovery.

Allowing correct recovery periods

Maximising diversity within pasture systems to improve soil function, animal performance, and overall farm resilience.

Understanding the true profit of the business, focusing not just on production but on measuring and managing the factors that drive long-term profitability.

The importance of having a mentor, being involved in industry groups, and committing to ongoing education and continuous improvement.

“The day allowed plenty of opportunities for questions, discussion, and shared learning among attendees.

“A big thank you to the Galari team for hosting us and to everyone who attended and contributed to the day,” the post concluded.