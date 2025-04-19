Vashti and Thomas showcase sporting abilities

It was recently an exciting time at Trundle Central School, as two of their talented students, Vashti Williams and Thomas Sanderson, showcased their sporting abilities on the big stage.

Vashti Williams travelled to Perth to compete in the National Athletics Championships. She qualified for the 14 years Javelin event, which took place on Monday April 7th. This is a remarkable achievement for Vashti, and the school commended her for her hard work and dedication to reaching this level of competition.

Meanwhile, Thomas Sanderson made a splash at the State CHS Swimming Carnival in Sydney from Monday 7th April to Wednesday 9th April. Thomas qualified for six individual events, ensuring a busy and challenging few days. His commitment to training and performance in the pool has been truly inspiring.

“The entire school community has been extremely proud of Vashti and Thomas for their outstanding accomplishments. Their dedication, perseverance and sportsmanship serve as an inspiration to all students” read a report in the schools newsletter.

“We wish them both the very best of luck in their respective competitions and look forward to celebrating their achievements” the report concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School newsletter.