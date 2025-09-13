Vashti and Emma get selected

Congratulations to Trundle Central School students Emma Rippon and Vashti Williams who have made the Western Cricket Team after being successful selected at the trials on Wednesday 13th August. They will compete in the CHS carnival in week 1 next term. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

