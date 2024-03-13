Ute crashes into pole
An unregistered silver Toyota Hilux crashed into a power pole near the intersection of Melrose and Molong Streets during the early hours of Saturday, 2 March. It is believed the occupant/s abandoned the vehicle and ran away from the scene. Police are investigating the incident. Image Credit: Facebook.
