Urging farmers to tackle on-farm scrap metal and wire

Condobolin and Districts Landcare is encouraging local farmers to clean up unwanted scrap metal, mesh and wire and dispose of it responsibly, either through their local council waste facilities or scrap metal merchant.

Scrap metal, such as old fencing wire, mesh, gates, posts, pipe, roofing iron, and even machinery and vehicle parts, can quickly accumulate around farms.

Central West Regional Landcare Coordinator, Danielle Littlewood, said removing these materials makes farms safer, and recycling them keeps a valuable resource in use.

“Scrap metal and wire can sit around sheds and paddocks for years, and too often becomes part of the background on a farm, where you just don’t notice it anymore,” Ms Littlewood said. “It takes up space and creates hazards for farmers, workers and contractors, livestock and wildlife.”

“As an example, loose wire can be difficult to see and can become caught around vehicles and machinery, damage tyres and injure livestock and wildlife, particularly if it’s hidden in grass or vegetation.”

Tasha Hurley, Local Landcare Coordinator with Condobolin and Districts Landcare Landcare said cleaning up unwanted metal and wire was a practical step farmers could take to improve their properties.

“Take another look at what scrap metals you have lying around, check the disposal requirements with your local council and make a plan to clean it up responsibly,” Ms Hurley said. “If you have large amounts, it’s worth contacting a scrap metal merchant to see if you can potentially make money from the materials.”

The Australian Government’s 2024 National Waste and Recovery Report estimates that around 90 per cent of metal waste is recovered. This is the highest recovery rate of any major waste category in Australia. Steel, which is used in many types of farm wire, machinery and equipment, is 100 per cent recyclable and can be recycled repeatedly without any loss of strength.

“Scrap metal and wire can be recycled into building beams, car parts and railway tracks,” NetWaste Environmental Learning Advisor, Bill Tink, said. “Recycling steel saves energy and raw materials, and is far better than being buried or left to pile up on-farm.”

“But, to make recycling easier, sort and separate scrap metal and wire properly before taking it to a waste facility. Contamination can make materials harder or more expensive to process,” Mr Tink explained. “Remove wooden posts, concrete footings, plastics and other waste where possible. Bundle or contain loose wire so it can be handled and transported safely.”

Scrap machinery and vehicles need extra preparation. Oil, fuel and coolant must be removed, along with batteries, before being taken to a council waste facility.

“These materials pose environmental and safety risks, and may mean machinery or vehicles can’t be accepted,” Mr Tink said.

Before loading up the ute or trailer, farmers should check their council’s website or call their local waste facility.

“Some materials may have a cost to process, and requirements vary between facilities, particularly for machinery and vehicles. It’s always worth checking with your council or waste facility before taking in any farm waste,” Mr Tink, explained. “Checking first can save you an unnecessary trip or prevent your load from being rejected.”

Like all loads, scrap metal and wire must be properly secured during transport. Nothing should be able to shift, unravel or fall from the ute or trailer.

“We always encourage the safe and responsible transport of all waste and remind everyone to secure and cover loads before hitting the road,” Mr Tink said.

The scrap metal and wire campaign is part of the year-long AgWaste project being delivered by Central West Landcare groups in partnership with NetWaste. The project encourages farmers and smaller landowners to consider the long-term impacts of inappropriate waste disposal practices, including stockpiling, burning or burying waste on farm.

This initiative is made possible by the NSW Landcare Enabling Program, a collaboration between Local Land Services and Landcare NSW supported by the NSW Government.

Media Release (Condobolin District Landcare.