Strong community support
By Melissa Blewitt
The Condobolin Market Day at the Condobolin Sports Club recently was a huge success.
There was a wonderful variety of lovely stalls, beautiful weather, and a fantastic turnout from the community. It was great to see so many people out and about supporting the local stallholders and
enjoying such a great day.
A big thank you to everyone who attended, organised, and helped make the day such a success.
Organisers are looking forward to the next one.
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