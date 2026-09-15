Strong community support

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Market Day at the Condobolin Sports Club recently was a huge success.

There was a wonderful variety of lovely stalls, beautiful weather, and a fantastic turnout from the community. It was great to see so many people out and about supporting the local stallholders and

enjoying such a great day.

A big thank you to everyone who attended, organised, and helped make the day such a success.

Organisers are looking forward to the next one.