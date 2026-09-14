Meals on Wheels initiative nourishes community connections

By Melissa Blewitt

A Meals on Wheels initiative is helping deliver fresh, healthy meals to local Elders and families twice a week, while creating opportunities to strengthen community connections and social wellbeing.

Nicole Read played an important role in delivering the service, with considerable planning, preparation and meal organisation required to ensure it could be provided twice a week.

The initiative is being supported by Aboriginal Child, Family and Community Care State Secretariat (AbSec) and Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation (WCC), with the focus extending beyond simply providing nutritious food.

The program aims to encourage greater engagement, build relationships and strengthen community connections by bringing people together.

The approach is about more than providing nutritious meals; it is helping strengthen community connections, encourage social wellbeing and bring Elders, families and community members together.