Plenty of laughs at trivia night
By Melissa Blewitt
The Condobolin Sports Club recently hosted a successful Pyjama Trivia Fun Night, with attendees embracing the theme and enjoying an evening of entertainment and good company.
The event was filled with laughter, friendly competition and plenty of fun, with guests getting into the spirit of the evening.
The night provided a great opportunity for members of the community to come together and enjoy a relaxed and memorable event.
The Condobolin Sports Club thanked everyone who attended and helped make the event such an enjoyable success.
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