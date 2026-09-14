Generational team takes out Pointscore
By Melissa Blewitt
Team 12 claimed victory in the Ball Transport Jumping Down the Lachlan Generational Team Point Score following a closely contested competition.
The winning team comprised Statesman member Greg Cochrane riding Moonkan Zeus, Senior member Sarah Dreverman riding Emmaville Magician, and Junior member Jake Tomlinson riding Hallie.
The result came down to the wire, with three teams remaining in contention for the overall title.
Organisers congratulated the winning team and thanked all riders, supporters and volunteers who contributed to what was described as highly enjoyable Condobolin and Bedgerabong Shows.
One of the highlights of the point score was seeing riders of all ages competing together, supporting one another and forming new friendships.
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