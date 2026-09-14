Latest News
Generational team takes out Pointscore
By Melissa Blewitt Team 12 claimed victory in the Ball [...]
Meals on Wheels initiative nourishes community connections
By Melissa Blewitt A Meals on Wheels initiative is helping [...]
Tomlinson and ‘Hallie’ claim double success
By Melissa Blewitt Jake Tomlinson and his horse ‘Hallie’ have [...]
Ostenfeld claims 120cm speed class
Alison Ostenfeld took out the 120-centimetre speed class at the [...]
RAS Scholarship supports Naomi’s future in rural medicine
By Melissa Blewitt Naomi Dunn (Bogan Gate) is one of [...]
Successful Markets in the Park Held
On Saturday 22nd August, the 'Markets in the Park' was [...]