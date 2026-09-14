Tomlinson and ‘Hallie’ claim double success

By Melissa Blewitt

Jake Tomlinson and his horse ‘Hallie’ have enjoyed a highly successful couple of shows at Bedgerabong and Condobolin, taking out two major honours across the events.

The pair were named the Most Successful Rider and Horse over 120 centimetres and above across the two shows, recognising their consistent performances throughout the competition.

Tomlinson and ‘Hallie’ also joined forces with their teammates to claim victory in the Teams Event over both shows.

The results mark a significant achievement for the pair and are a fitting reward for the hard work and dedication that goes on behind the scenes.