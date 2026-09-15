Bingo afternoon a hit with locals and visitors

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Kennel Club recently hosted a successful afternoon of bingo, attracting 40 players, including local residents and visitors to the area.

The event provided an afternoon of entertainment and socialising, with plenty of fun, laughter and good company enjoyed by those in attendance.

The club thanked everyone who came along and supported the event, as well as those who helped make the afternoon a success.

The strong turnout highlighted the community’s enthusiasm for events that bring locals and visitors together in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.