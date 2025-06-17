Ungarie Magpies making memories

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

As with any sport, Australian Rules Football can test your strength of character and commitment to the game.

There may be days when you wish you couldn’t see the scoreboard or question why you take to the field.

But then, there they are, your loyal supporters, cheering you on from the sidelines urging you to hold your head high, whether you are winning or losing.

The Ungarie Magpies have had their share of ups and downs on the footy field, but still, they turn up and give it their best shot.

At the end of the day, when players pull on the black and white, it is about making memories with your mates that last a lifetime.

In a recent game against Lake Cargelligo, an Ungarie Magpie legend, Chris Daniher came out of retirement to play along side his youngest son, Logan. In a special moment, Chris handballed to Logan, who scored a goal. Brothers Josh, Tom and Harry Roscarel also played a game together. Tyler Crofts, the youngest Magpie on the field, was also able to play alongside Chris – what an experience.

The following was posted in the Ungarie Magpies Football and Netball Club Facebook Group (printed with permission) sums up the heart of the Club:

“Sometimes we ask or think why do we turn up week in, week out to play our favourite game?

“It’s not because of the wins or the premierships, even though they are nice, it is because of the moments, the memories and the mates we make along the way.

“Every weekend, there new stories to tell and our club has some pretty special stories involving family, friends and a community we call ‘home’.

“Round 6 against Lake Cargelligo was one of those weeks where the scoreboard didn’t matter and more memories were made.

“Chris Daniher came out of retirement (again) to play alongside his youngest son, Logan. Young Tyler was able to play a game with a club legend like Chris. The 3 Roscarel boys, Josh, Tom and Harry also played a game together in the black and white!” the post concluded.