Ungarie Header vs Truck Drivers Bowls Day

On Saturday January 20th, the Ungarie Bowling Club held the Header vs. Truck Drivers Bowls Day. After a fun day of bowls, first prize went to Tony C, Arty and Phil, second prize went to Vanessa, Ash and Josh and third prize went to Tony B, Noah and Molly. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Bowling Club Facebook Group via Amber Kaye.