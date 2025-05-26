Under 16s Touch Football

The Under 16 Girls Touch Football team had an amazing day on Thursday 8th May.

They won their first game against Coolah 6-0, with 3 tries to Sophia, 1 to Matilda and 2 to Dashanti, with one of these being from an intercept and a great run. Defence was amazing, with Ida being a stand out.

Game 2 was against Warren and the girls won 10-0. In this game Layla scored 3 tries, Sophia 3 tries, Tahlai 2 tries and 2 also from Dashanti. Another intercept and good run. The girls displayed great teamwork and impenetrable defence.

Game 3 was against Mendoran with another win 8-1. An impressive 5 tries to Sophia and 1 each to Tahlai Ida and Dashanti. The teamwork on display is incredible. A huge congratulations to this team.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.