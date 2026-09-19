Bygo Pastoral Trust marks final ram sale with 100 per cent clearance

By Melissa Blewitt

The Ireland family closed a significant chapter for Bygo Pastoral Trust with a 100 per cent clearance at their 15th and final on-property ram sale at Forestvale, Tullibigeal.

The sale delivered a strong result across both breeds, with all 30 Poll Dorset rams and all 69 White Suffolk rams sold under the hammer.

The Poll Dorsets averaged $2,050, with the top-priced ram, Lot 12, selling for $4,000 to JF and MP Macdonald through Elders Lake.

The 69 White Suffolk rams averaged $1,942.03, with Lot 78 topping the section at $2,700. The ram was purchased by Narelle Ambrose through Elders Forbes.

Across the entire sale, 99 rams were sold for an overall average of $1,975.25, achieving the Ireland family’s desired 100 per cent clearance.

The final sale marks the end of a 15-year run of on-property ram sales for Bygo Pastoral Trust and brings to a close an important chapter in the family’s breeding operation.

Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co (KMWL), which has been involved with the sales, congratulated the Ireland family and everyone involved in the Bygo Pastoral breeding program.

The result was also a reflection of the quality and consistency of the flock, as well as the commitment and dedication invested in the operation over many years.

The Ireland family also acknowledged the support of successful purchasers, underbidders, agents and buyers who have supported Bygo Pastoral throughout its 15 on-property sales.

The final hammer fall at Forestvale provided a fitting conclusion to the series, with the operation finishing its on-property ram sale era on a strong note and a 100 per cent clearance.