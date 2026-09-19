Community-led programs strengthen children’s connection to school, culture and community

By Melissa Blewitt

A community-led program supporting children, young people and families in Condobolin, Caboolture and Port Augusta has delivered positive outcomes, strengthening connections to education, culture, family and local services.

The Safer Children, Safer Communities program was delivered with community partners including Central West Family Support Group, Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation, Mission Australia, Youth Insearch, Port Augusta City Council and Kornar Winmil Yunti Aboriginal Corporation in partnership with The Benevolent Society (Benevolent) and funded by Westpac.

The initiative focused on improving children’s safety, wellbeing and participation through locally designed programs that reflected the needs and strengths of each community.

As a Westpac Safer Children, Safer Communities partner, The Benevolent Society worked alongside community organisations to support place-based initiatives shaped by local priorities, cultural knowledge and existing community relationships.

An independent evaluation commissioned by The Benevolent Society and conducted by Aboriginal-led agency Outpost Consulting found the program successfully used flexible, relationship-based approaches to engage with children, young people and families who may otherwise experience barriers accessing services.

The evaluation highlighted significant improvements in school engagement, including one program where young people increased school attendance from between 11 and 20 per cent to 96 per cent within several months.

The report also identified broader benefits for families and communities, including stronger relationships between families, schools and support services, reduced household stress, improved collaboration between agencies, increased community pride and cohesion, stronger cultural connections and locally developed activities that helped address gaps in available services.

The Benevolent Society Executive Director for Child, Youth and Family Linda Griffiths said children’s safety and wellbeing were strengthened when communities were supported to design responses based on local strengths, cultural knowledge and lived experience.

“This evaluation demonstrates how sustained relationships between children, families, local organisations, schools, Elders and community leaders, combined with flexible funding, can support practical and locally led solutions,” she explained.

The evaluation also identified important lessons for future programs, including the value of investing in trusted local organisations, recognising practical supports such as meals and transport as essential to participation, encouraging shared learning and planning for long-term sustainability.

Westpac Head of Social Policy and Human Rights Kavitha Suthanthiraraj said the findings highlighted the importance of partnerships and funding models that supported local decision-making and adaptable approaches.

“The evaluation highlights the power of partnerships and funding approaches that prioritise local engagement, respond to changing community needs and support holistic programs that bring together family and community support,” she stated.