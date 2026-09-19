Lung cancer screening brings vital early detection to regional communities

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin residents are being urged to take advantage of free lung cancer screening, with more than 42,000 low-dose CT scans carried out across regional and remote Australia during the first year of the National Lung Cancer Screening Program.

Since the NLCSP launched in July 2025, more than 111,000 free scans have been provided to eligible Australians.

Between 2017 and 2021, the age-standardised cancer death rate in Western and Far West NSW, which includes Condobolin and the Central West, was 13 per cent higher than the NSW average. Lung cancer accounted for about 9.9 per cent of cancer deaths in the region.

Aboriginal people experience lung cancer at rates up to three times higher than non-Aboriginal people and face poorer outcomes, according to the Cancer Institute NSW. With 21.7 per cent of Condobolin’s population identifying as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander in the 2021 Census, accessible lung cancer screening is particularly important for the local community.

NSW has recorded strong participation, with more than 30,000 people taking part in the program in its first 12 months. Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section (RFDSSE) Chief Medical Officer Doctor Shannon Nott said the growing participation in lung cancer screening across regional and remote communities was encouraging.

“People living in regional and remote Australia face a higher risk of being diagnosed with lung cancer and losing their life to the disease. Higher screening figures tell us more people are putting their health first, which, in a rural context, can mean hours of travel and precious time away from the land. That’s extremely encouraging,” Dr Nott said.

As a national lung cancer screening “It’s good to know” campaign partner, RFDSSE is travelling to regional, rural and remote communities and events to raise awareness of lung cancer screening and help people understand how they can take part.

“When we go out into communities, we can have a yarn with people, answer their questions and support them to take up this free scan. The response has been really positive; people want to hear more and there’s a real willingness to take that next step and get screened,” Dr Nott said.

The NLCSP is available to people aged 50 to 70 with a history of smoking. For more information, speak with your doctor or healthcare provider or visit www.lungcancerscreen.org.au