Maggie takes home best Exhibit

The winner of the 2026 May Collier OAM Perpetual Shield for Best Exhibit in the Pavilion was Maggie Anderson. Maggie was selected for her Class Q – Needlework entry. Inspired by the Brothers Grimm tales, this quilt uses a mix of vintage and modern materials and techniques to explore how stories shift and change over time.

•ABOVE: Maggie’s Parents, Deb and Digger Anderson proudly accepting the award on her behalf. Image Credit: Trundle Show Facebook page.