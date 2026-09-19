Maggie takes home best Exhibit
The winner of the 2026 May Collier OAM Perpetual Shield for Best Exhibit in the Pavilion was Maggie Anderson. Maggie was selected for her Class Q – Needlework entry. Inspired by the Brothers Grimm tales, this quilt uses a mix of vintage and modern materials and techniques to explore how stories shift and change over time.
•ABOVE: Maggie’s Parents, Deb and Digger Anderson proudly accepting the award on her behalf. Image Credit: Trundle Show Facebook page.
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