Tyler and Darcy get selected

On Friday 15th March, Jett Woodward, Tyler Crofts and Darcy Cattle travelled to Narrandera to trial for the Riverina South West 15’s AFL team. There were around 60 boys from all over the area, including Griffith, Leeton, Narrandera and Lake Cargelligo. The boys were split into 4 teams, to play round robin games. There were some good skills on display! The coaches then picked two teams for a possibles/probables game. Tyler and Darcy played well in this game and were chosen in the team. They will travel to Broken Hill to compete in the State carnival early next term. Congratulations boys and good luck! Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.