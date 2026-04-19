Ty gets selected

Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School student Ty on his selection in the Western Region Basketball Team! Ty will head to Port Macquarie in May to compete. Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 14/04/2026By

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