Tullinga top to $7,200 and average of $3,653 at farm sale

Compiled by Anne Coffey

The Wald Families 3rd on property sale for their Tullinga Dorper Stud was held on the 11th of September with great support from repeat buyers and a total clearance of 109 rams.

Fresh from their success at the National Show in Dubbo, the sale interfaced with Auctions Plus, and conducted by Forbes Livestock, saw a strong contingent of buyers turn out to bid up to $7,200 for Tullinga 230779, a 92 kg type four twin White Dorper, by Impulse Burrawang 220242, purchased by return buyer, A and B Rural Contracting, Coolabah.

The top priced Dorper sold for $4,500, online to Stansbury Dorpers, Kenebri.

Volume buyers on the day were the Crozier Family from Ivanhoe who purchased 9 rams to an average of $4,211, Mylandra Partnership Forbes, who averaged $2856 for 9 rams, and the Colless Family of Condobolin who selected 6 rams for an average of $4,200.

Hamish Wald, Stud Principal said “An enormous thank you to all purchasers, underbidders and supporters of our sale! It was a massive day, and we are so grateful for all the support. thank you to all! We are so excited for these breeds.”

“A special thanks to Pam Browne for her help with lunch, Mel from HappyDaze for her coffee, Melise, Jake and Poppy for Melise’s photos and Jake’s help, Robin and Anne for all help setting up and packing up, Seamus, Tilly and Angus for keeping the rams flying through the ring, Emily for delivering all banners to Coonabarabran and meeting us halfway, Amy and Pointy Strudwick and the Forbes Livestock Agency. We could not have done it without you.” – The Wald Family and Baz (Stud Master Barend Cronje.