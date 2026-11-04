Students Enjoy Excursion to Canberra

By Hayley Egan

Tottenham Central School Year 3-6 students recently enjoyed an excursion to Canberra.

The students experienced non-stop learning and adventure during their time away.

The began with animal encounters at the National Zoo & Aquarium, views and orienteering at the National Arboretum and visits to Mount Ainslie Lookout and Parliament House.

Students also checked out the National Electoral Education Centre, where they learned about voting through hands-on activities; the Australian War Memorial where they attended the Last Post Ceremony; and finally an interactive tour of the Australian Institute of Sport.

On the third day, they visited the Royal Australian Mint, where students learnt how coins are made. They then made their way to Questacon for some fun hands-on science activities. Students also explored the National Museum of Australia and National Dinosaur Museum. They finished off the day with laser tag.

Before the group headed home, they dropped by Geoscience Australia to learn about rocks, minerals and earthquakes.

The students enjoyed a wonderful and busy four days in Canberra. The excursion was filled with fun, discovery and memorable learning experiences.

Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.