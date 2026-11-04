Beautiful Gardens on Display

By Hayley Egan

On Saturday 3rd October, entries for the 2026 Lake Cargelligo & District Country Garden Competition were judged. Results were announced at the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Parish Fete and Flower Show which was held on Saturday 17th October.

The best no flowering garden went to Doug Reddel, while best flowering garden went to Wayne and Patti Bartholomew.

Best new established garden went to Kris and Amanda Haase.

The best senior citizen garden went to Dot Hargrave.

The best school, commercial, or public garden went to the Tourist Centre (Shire Garden).

The Champion town garden was presented to Colleen Brown.

The Champion country garden went to Ron and Sandy Jackson.

The Lake Cargelligo Show Society Inc are wanting to see more entries for next years garden competition. If you have a backyard or garden you’re proud of, nominate yourself in next years competition.