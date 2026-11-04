Rodgers and Keen winners!

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday Golf results:

A big thank you to Lachlan Yeo for his generous sponsorship of Saturdays golf, the event was a three club plus a putter which made an interesting event.

Congratulation to the winners: A Grade: A. Rodgers net 69. A Grade R/U: G. Nagle 73 C/B. B Grade: R. Keen 67. B. Grade R/U: A. Rice 69.

Ball Comp winners: P. Thomas 70. M. Haydon 71. G. Moncrieff 72. B. Toms 73. P Nicholson 73. E. Hocking 73.

NTPs: No. 3 A. Rodgers. No. 9 A grade A. Rodgers, B. Grade J. Smith. No. 11 A Grade, B Toms B Grade R. Keen. No. 17 G. Nagle, B Grade G Blattman. NTP 2nd shoot, P Nicholson.

6 pm Lucky Card draw was Scott Bell (present).

Next Saturday is the November Monthly Medal, the event is the first round of Chamens Supa IGA Christmas Hampers and also sponsored by Trent and Josh Bendall.

Contributed by Jordan Smith.

Image Contributed.