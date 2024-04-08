Tullibigeal Picnic Races

On Saturday 23rd March, the annual Tullibigeal Picnic Races were held at the Tullibigeal Sports Grounds.

The following is the official Media Release:

Thank you to our major sponsors; Dunk Insurance, Frampton Flat Feedlot, O’Connors, Caringbah Pty Ltd, Deano’s Diggers, Tyack Racing, Ron Tyack, Elders Lake Cargelligo, Lachlan Agencies, PinnacleHPC, Richard Worner Transport, Riverina Livestock Agents and Wimmera Stock & Grain. Without the support of these businesses our Tullibigeal Race Day would not happen.

Thanks also to the many racegoers who attended and enjoyed the day.

Congratulations to our winners;

Race 1 – 1:45PM O’CONNORS & ELDERS CLASS B HANDICAP (975m) Winner: King Tat. Trainer Anthony Craig. Jockey Leandro Ribeiro.

Race 2 – 2:20PM WIMMERA STOCK & GRAIN, RIVERINA LIVESTOCK AGENCIES and HARRY WORNER MEMORIAL PICNIC SPRINT (975m) Winner: Better Judgement. Trainer Connie Greig. Jockey Izzy Neale.

Race 3 – 3:00PM WEST WYALONG VETERINARY HOSPITAL, LACHLAN AGENCIES & OILSPLUS MAIDEN PLATE (1200m) Winner: Yet To Be A Cod. Trainer Scott Spackman. Debbie Prest. Jockey Leandro Ribeiro.

Race 4 – 3:40PM CARINGBAH P/L, PIONEER WATER TANKS & DUNCAN CONSTRUCT CLASS 2 TROPHY HCP (1200m) Winner: Individualist. Trainer Connie Greig. Jockey Leandro Ribeiro.

Race 5 – 4:20PM DUNK INSURANCE & FRAMPTON FLAT FEEDLOT TULLIBIGEAL PICNIC CUP (1600m) Winner: Namarari. Trainer Mont Waters. Jockey Zara Lewis.

Race 6 – 5:00PM RON TYACK MEMORIAL, C TYACK SHED & KMWL CLASS 1 TROPHY HCP (1600m) Winner: Kalpana. Trainer Connie Greig. Jockey Leandro Ribeiro.

Trainer of the Day: Connie Greig.

Best Farrier of the Day: Dave Gleeson.

The Newham and Sons Golden Gumboot Footrace Competition was hotly contested. Congratulations to our Open Lady’s winner; Sophia Newham from Tullibigeal and our Open Men’s winner; Robbie Rimmer from Yenda. Special mention to the winners of the kid’s races; Quinn Armstrong from Griffith and Murray Worthington from Condobolin.

Our Fashions on the Field competition was once again hotly contested with many of our Race Goers taking part.

Congratulations to our winners;

Open Fashions on the Field

Best Dressed Classic Lady Elizabeth Patterson

Best Dressed Contemporary Lady Nicole Blackstock

Best Dressed Gent Tom Bickley

Best Dressed Couple Rebecca Widdows and Greg Wilson.

Mini Fashions on the Field

Little Master Wyatt Fing

Little Miss Lola Glasgow & Arliah Allen

Junior Master Aiden Faff

Junior Miss Ruby Glasgow

Thank you to everyone involved for a wonderful day of Country Racing at it’s best in Tullibigeal, our own little Randwick in the west.

Media Release and images contributed by Joclyn Newham.